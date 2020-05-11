Cross Lanes Resident Olivia McClain Ready to play Softball at Niagara University

CROSS LANES, WV. – (WOWK) – We all know about 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics hopeful Konnor McClain — she’s 15 — what you may not know is her older sister Oliva is about to live out her dream of playing college softball at the highest level — and as I found out — she’s ready to help the Niagara Purple Eagles soar to new heights.

Olivia McClain’s softball journey started in Las Vegas — then came to West Virginia — then back to Vegas — and now the Cross Lanes resident is here getting set to play DI softball at Niagara University in Niagara Falls, New York.

“I think it’s just like the rush the knowing that wow you made it this far like you’re about to see the best in the country like it’s amazing honestly, McClain said.”

The power-hitting catcher is an all-around team player and that’s what stood out most to her new college coach Larry Puzan.

“She’s not only mature in a social aspect, she’s a confident young lady who you know is willing to do what it takes athletically and academically and those are the kind of kids that are just special, Puzan said.”

And the McClain’s sister are special – while her younger sister normally dominates the headlines — Olivia says there is nothing but love between her and Konnor.

“I try and inspire her as much as I can but she has no idea that like in reality like she inspires me every single day, so I dont look at it as like I am overlooked, I look at it like I am trying to reach her, and she’s trying to be like I am and like trying to really catch her.”

With college just a few months away, Mcclain has lofty goals once she arrives on campus.

“I hope I can bring a better winning average, I hope I can bring like a part of mu culture to theirs, hopefully the college world series at least once.”

The soon-to-be Nitro grad — will be one of 5 players fighting for time behind the plate on the Purple Eagles roster — and her coach says her presence in the batters’ box will allow her to see time at other positions on the diamond.

“She’s probably going to have to play some innings elsewhere because you know, I going to need her bat in my lineup. It’s just too valuable so there is going to be opportunities for her to find her niche.”

“Where ever coach puts me, I think I am going to put on a show where ever I am.”

Just like she has done —everywhere she’s been —-and will continue to do so at Niagara.

We wish both McClain girls the best of luck moving forward — and there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing plenty of highlights from both of them in the near future.