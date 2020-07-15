Culver, McCabe and Matthews Jr. recognized in NABC Honors Court

Three Mountaineer student-athletes from the men’s basketball team have been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches for their work in the classroom.

Juniors Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jordan McCabe were named to the 2019-2020 NABC Honors Court, which recognizes men’s basketball players who performed well in their academics. The trio are among 1,350 student-athletes to receive the honor.

In order to be eligible, student-athletes must be an academic junior or senior, a varsity player and have a cumulative 3.2 GPA after this past academic year.

The Mountaineers’ three honorees is the highest on the Honors Court among Big 12 schools.

