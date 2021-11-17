D’Antoni: ‘Hope to see an even bigger crowd this week’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herd has not lost a game yet, and hope to roll to 3-0 after hosting Campbell Thursday night.

But these Fighting Camels will be a tough task.

Campbell is coming off of a competitive game against number nine Duke on Saturday, losing by just 11 points.

In Marshall’s last contest, the Herd took down Milligan, the final 80-58.

Obinna Anochili-Killen tallied the second highest number of points behind Taevion Kinsey, and he says the MIlligan game is already out of his mind.

“We had a good win but it was just a game,” said Anochili-Killen. “We have more teams coming, more good teams coming, and we need to focus on that and leave this one behind.”

“We don’t prep so much for them as we prep getting our selves to play well so we’ll see what happens,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “It should be fun, should be entertaining. We had a nice crowd tonight, but I hope we see an even bigger crowd as we get through this week.”

The Herd hosts Campbell at 7 o’clock in the Cam Henderson Center, Thursday night.