Darius George’s dunks, Kinsey’s 21 leads Marshall to 80-69 win over Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, KY (WOWK) – Taevion Kinsey connected on 10-18 shots, scoring a team-high 21 points as Marshall men’s basketball won their third-straight game, an 80-69 win over Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

The Thundering Herd shot 48 percent from the floor. Marshall dominated the glass, outrebounding the Colonels 53-30. Darius George recorded a double double, 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The senior showed off with a couple of big dunks, much to the delight of Head Coach Dan D’Antoni.

“A lot of running, a lot of jumping, he’s the best at it,” D’Antoni said. “He’s gonna always give you a high motor and now the floors open a little more because they’re pressing, jumping and running. So it’s a perfect game for him and he came through and was huge because it was extremely important we got along well and he was the guy that was the motor for that.”

Marshall will travel to Athens, Ohio Wednesday to take on the Ohio Bobcats.