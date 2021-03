CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tonight was the last slate of games for the Par Mar Shootout.

Nitro took on Woodrow Wilson, and the Lady Eagles faced Huntington.

The Woodrow Wilson boys defeated Nitro, giving the Wildcats their first loss of the season; the final 63-50.

The Huntington Highlanders beat down the Woodrow Wilson girls pretty hard; the final 73-38.

Highlights are above!