BRIDGEPORT, WV (WOWK) – Day one of the ‘McDonald’s Classic’ was held in Bridgeport Friday, three of our southern teams traveled up north to take on three teams from the northern part of the state.

We first had a battle between the state champs.

The 2021 Class AAA champions, Bridgeport, took on the Class AA champs, Logan.

Pitcher for the Indians, Ben McDougal, with the strikeout at the top to end the first scoreless.

You can watch highlights above!

McDougal totaled 11 strikeouts today; the Wildcats not able to get on the board at all.

Bridgeport was hot on the bats too.

Connor Buffington got the Indians started; a moon shot all the way to centerfield to put the first run on the board.

Bridgeport kept it rolling all game to win it 9-0, handing 10-0 Logan their first loss of the season.

The second game we had was a clash of the Huskies; Herbert Hoover vs. North Marion.

The northern Huskies won it big, the final 8-3.

The final game was between Morgantown and Huntington.

The Highlanders tied it up at three in the third, but the Mohigans scored seven in the seventh to win it 11-6.

Logan is now 10-1, Herbert Hoover is now 7-5, and Huntington is 9-4.

Day two of the tournament is Saturday, stay tuned here for highlights and scores!