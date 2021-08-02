Day one of 2021 football season in the books

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia high school football is back, and day one of the 2021 season is in the books.

There’s a little extra excitement in the air, as everyone hopes for a regular fall season.

WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan says this year, the plan is to run a regular fall season with no adjustments or modifications; should state health officials allow it.

On Monday, schools across the Mountain State could officially begin fall camp.

Up on the hill, we saw George Washington putting in some work. These guys have a solid group of about 44 kids this year.

In Huntington, we saw quarterback Gavin Lochow throwin’ some dimes.

And of course those repeat state champions, South Charleston, had a busy first day working on some fundamentals.

Cabell Midland held their practice early in the morning, followed by a media event that night.

The Knights are picked to finish first in the MSAC; with their quarterback, Ryan Wolfe, sitting at number one on the ‘players to watch’ list this season.

Watch all day one highlights above!