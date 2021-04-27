Day one of girls state tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today was day one of the high school girls’ state tournament, and both Classes A and AA competed.

Calhoun County beat River View in the first game, the final 75-34. Top-scorer Josie Montgomery tallied 28 points, with Savannah Cunningham following closely behind at 27. The Red Devils will face Cameron in the Class A semifinal game Thursday at 11:15am. You can watch highlights above!

Williamstown beat Frankfort, the final 50-45.

Cameron beat Madonna, the final 42-24.

Tug Valley won big, taking down Pendleton, the final 67-24.

Ravenswood really struggled against Parkersburg Catholic in the 7:15 game, the final 65-22, Crusaders. Parkersburg Catholic will face Williamstown on Friday for the AA semifinal game.

Class AA and AAA will begin play Wednesday.