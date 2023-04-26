CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 MSAC softball tournament began Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

We saw an awesome game between George Washington and Hurricane. They were tied through the fourth, then three lead changes happened, with GW breaking it open in the final inning to win it 9-4.

Those highlights above!

St. Albans beat Parkersburg 17-10.

Huntington took down Capital 13-1, then lost to Spring Valley in a 14-0 shutout.

Riverside beat South Charleston 7-2, then Cabell Midland beat the Warriors 14-6.

George Washington, St. Albans, Spring Valley, and Cabell Midland all roll to Thursdays semifinals.

The games start at 10am at Little Creek Park.