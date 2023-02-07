CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Day one of the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House is in the books.

Both the Ravenswood girls and boys teams walked away with wins. The girls beat Tug Valley 53-40, the boys beat Wyoming East 63-55.

Scott took down Robert C. Byrd that final 44-39, and Buffalo beat Cameron by ten that final 44-39.

Huntington kept it close against Parkersburg South until the end; the Patriots ultimately walking away with the 98-84 win.

Watch those highlights, South Charleston vs. Jefferson, and Logan vs. Fairmont Senior above.

South Charleston beat Jefferson 65-53.

Fairmont Senior beat Logan by one after a last second bucket, that final 53-52.

Day two of the shootout continues Tuesday, tune in at 6 and 11 on WOWK for more highlights.