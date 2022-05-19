CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield is sitting at first, (again), a Hoover kid who just started competing placed second, plus… a police escort! What a wild first day at the state track meet!

The first session of the 2022 West Virginia state track meet is in the books; this was all Class AA competing.

Winfield, yet again, did very well.

Generals’ Rachel Withrow placed first in the girls 3200 meter. In the boys 3200, Matt Scheneberg of Winfield placed first, and Brayden Marshall, also from Winfield, placed second.

Winfield wasn’t done there; Allie German placed first in the girls 400 meter to cap off the night.

The Generals totaled 38 points to sit in first place at the end of day one; Point Pleasant is sitting in second with 29 points.

Real-time results can be found here.

We had a few really cool storylines come out of tonight too!

Herbert Hoover’s Nathan Harper had never competed in track before. His coach said they decided to throw him into the long jump at the last minute to fill the event; Harper ended up placing second!

Also, Nitro’s Damon Crandall was set to graduate at 7 o’clock, then run in the 400 meter at 7:55.

They couldn’t move the race time, and they couldn’t move the graduation time.

So Crandall’s coaches, Nitro Police, and Charleston Police figured out a way to get him to the field in time to run.

He got there with literally minutes to spare, already in his track uniform.

Crandall graduated and then competed at states… all in under one hour. And he says this is a day he’ll never forget.

“I pretty much had to go to my graduation, get my diploma, shoot out of there and come straight here and run my event,” said Crandall. “A few of them told me to just have fun and enjoy it while you’re in it pretty much. It was like a movie. The whole day was like a movie.”

He went on to say everyone around here is like family, and he’s just so happy they could pull it off.

Day two of states continues Thursday morning.