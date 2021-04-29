Day two of girls state tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday was day two of the girls high school basketball state tournament, and two of our area Tri-State teams will be moving on to compete in the semifinals!

The Nitro Lady Wildcats tipped off against Midland Trail in the early game. Top-scorer for Nitro, Baylee Goins, tallied 15 points and 11 assists to help the Wildcats win this one big; the final 63-28. Nitro will face North Marion in the semifinals this Friday at 11:15am. Watch these highlights above!

Charleston Catholic took on Petersburg in the next game. This one was much tighter, and the Vikings pulled away with the win the final 49-46. Petersburg will play Wyoming East next at 9:30am Friday for Class AA semifinals.

Our last area game was the other Lady Wildcats from Logan taking on Pikeview, and Logan would win this one by almost double the points the final 61-30. The Lady Wildcats will now face Fairmont Senior Friday at 7:15pm.