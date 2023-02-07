CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – That’s a wrap on day two of the Par Mar Shootout!

Both the Lewis County and Lincoln County girls and boys teams went head-to-head. Lewis County girls won it 51-44, the Lincoln County boys won it by two, 50-48.

The Spring Valley and Parkersburg teams then battled it out.

The Timberwolves came out on top in both games; the girls and boys.

George Washington then put a beat down on Jefferson, you can check out some highlights below! The final 79-54, both Brenden Hoffman and Ben Nicol posted 14.

Charleston Catholic then put on a clinic against St. Joe’s, scoring 26 points off of turnovers, posting 20 more rebounds, and 60 points in the paint to take down St. Joe 85-42.

Bluefield handed Chapmanville their second loss of the season, that final 74-63.

Both of these game highlights can be found above!

The Huntington girls and Parkersburg South then had a very competitive late game; the Highlanders forced an overtime after outscoring the Patriots 17-8 in those final eight minutes of regulation.

Huntington ultimately won it 54-50.

The final day of the Par Mar shootout is tomorrow – tune into WOWK for all your highlights and scores!