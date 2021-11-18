All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
DeBell named Conference USA First Team

Sports

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall volleyball’s Ciara DeBell has been named to Conference USA First Team; this makes it DeBell’s fourth conference honor and third first-team selection.

This season, DeBell led the Herd in kills at 344, and averaged 3.34 per set. She tallied double-digit kills in 18 matches, having 20 or more twice.

Nicknamed ‘The Shark’, DeBell ranks second all-time in career attacks at 4,077 and kills per set at 3.86. She ranks behind four-time All-American and Marshall Hall of Famer Kelly-Anne Billingy.

