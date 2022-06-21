CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover’s two-time state champion and Marshall star, Corey Bird, is back home playing baseball in the Capitol City.

Bird made his debut with the ‘Birds’ this weekend at Power Park; as the Dirty Birds hosted High Point.

In his first at bat, he hit a deep drive into left center field that almost left the yard. He later scored the game winning run.

He then hit the game winning double on Saturday night; so quite the first outing!

“I definitely think I surprised myself,” said Bird. “I haven’t played in a long time so I think I helped the team win the best I could.”

Bird is already a well known name around here.

He led Herbert Hoover to back-to-back state championships in 2012 and 2013.

Then Bird went on to play three seasons with Marshall, where he consistently posted the highest batting average, stolen bases, and hits, and collected all-conference honors in his final season before preparing for the big leagues.

He was brought up to the Marlins last year, before retiring; but that retirement didn’t last long.

He says he’s happy to be back where it all started, doing what he loves most.

“I lost a state championship on this field, I won a state championship on this field, played a lot of college games here, played against a low A team, so yeah… it’s really neat,” said Bird. “It’s an honor to play here. I’ve received a lot of support… but I don’t think you could ever have too much support. The Elk River, people from Charleston… they’ve supported me through it all so I’m really fortunate to have them.”

Next up- Corey and the ‘Birds’ are hopping on a 9am bus Tuesday to head to Gastonia for a three-game series.