CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was opening day for the Charleston Dirty Birds Tuesday night, hosting Lancaster.

The Birds lost 6 in a row on the road, so entered this one on quite a skid.

Lancaster came out rolling scoring three in the opening frame.

They were up 5-1 until the sixth inning, Bobby Bradly hit a fly ball to right center field for the 2-run homer, also bringing home Montrell Marshall.

The Dirty Birds lost 8-3, and face Lancaster again at 10:35am – the reason for the early start, the MEC baseball tournament begins Wednesday at 3 at the GoMart Ballpark.