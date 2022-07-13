CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Dirty Birds are hosting York Revolution for a three game series; Tuesday night’s game got rained out so they played a double header tonight.

Check out highlights above!

The game was tied at two in the fifth, Scott Kelley with a shot down the third base line that stays fair and he makes it safely to first.

In that next at bat, Kelley manages to steal second.

Nick Longhi still hitting, he sends it down center field and Kelley is able to round third and make it all the way home to snag the 3-2 lead.

The next at bat was Engel Beltre, he shoots it all the way to the back wall and it’s enough to score Longhi from first, extending the Dirty Birds lead to two runs.

It stayed there; Charleston winning game one 4-2.

The Dirty Birds then dropped game two, 5-1.

The series is now split with the final matchup Thursday night at 6:35.