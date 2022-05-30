CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Dirty Birds hosted Southern Maryland for a four-game series that ended on Memorial Day.

The Dirty Birds won the first game in a 5-0 shutout, then won game two, 5-2.

They came close on Sunday, losing by just one run the final 6-5.

In the final matchup on Memorial Day, the Blue Crabs posted seven runs in the second and third innings to win it 10-3.

The Dirty Birds are now on the road until June 7th; as Power Park plays host to the West Virginia state baseball tournament on Thursday and Friday.