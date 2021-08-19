Division I and Division II champs face each other on the pitch

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The reigning national champions Marshall men’s soccer hosted the reigning division two national champions University of Charleston in an exhibition game at Hoops Family Field.

Five goals were scored in the first 32 minutes of this match, and only one of those was made by the Thundering Herd.

So, UC went into halftime up 4-1.

But Marshall found a way to make it competitive in the second, snagging another two goals and shutting out the Golden Eagles in this half.

But it wasn’t enough for the win.

UC takes down the D1 national champs in this exhibition game the final 4-3.

The Herd’s first official game is a week from today at James Madison University; while UC faces Mars Hill for their season opener the following Thursday, September 2nd.