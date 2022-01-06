Donavin Davis faces another obstacle, working to get back on the field for WVU

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston grad, and Charleston native, Donavin Davis went up to play for WVU this fall; but it didn’t go as planned.

“I’m excited. I feel like I’m 100%, I know i’m 100%, and I’m just ready to get down there and play. I’m anxious…”

That was Donavin Davis back in July, getting ready to head to Morgantown to play for the Mountaineers.

But another obstacle would keep him from playing the game he loves, on his favorite team.

“Probably like a month and a half in, I got really sick,” he said. “And I was throwing up blood in practice.”

Davis got sick, and it took a while to figure out what was wrong.

“Oh, I was freaked out,” said Davis. “I was going in every day and the doctor was like ‘what’s going on, I see you every day.” And the worst part was they just couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me.”

After several doctor visits and tests, an endoscopy revealed he has an autoimmune disease.

“I have an autoimmune disease called EOE (Eosinophilic Esophagitis),” he said. “A normal person has around 20-something white blood cell counts. I had 100-something, like 135…so it was very very high.”

Davis then got a call from the WVU coaching staff.

“I got kicked off the team,” he said. “They told me I could return in the spring, maybe.”

During this winter break, he says he’s been working hard.

“Still working out and everything and getting healthy, keep in shape,” said Davis. “And I also started a job.”

Davis got hired at Cutco, selling cutlery.

“It gives me scholarship opportunities which is big for me,” he said. “It’s something I replaced for football for the meantime.”

But he says he still has a dream to make it back on the field.

“Do I feel like I could play right now? I do feel like I could play,” said Davis. “But with liability and everything on the team, I understand it’s a business.

It’s just kinda heartbreaking because that’s my favorite school, my dream school. And then going to play and everything, and then unfortunately getting sick so…I’ve been through a lot of obstacles the past few months, and this semester in general. But I’m just trying to bounce back and recover. That’s all I can do. Just turn my negatives into positives, that’s it.”

If you would like to help Donavin out and order some kitchen cutlery from him, it will help get him some scholarship money for school. Here is his Facebook page, you can reach out to him there!