February 14 2022 12:00 am

Donnie Mays’ first day with Hurricane football

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday was Hurricane head football coach Donnie Mays’ first day in red.

Coach Mays held an informal meeting with his players and coaching staff, to meet his new guys and talk about the goals he has for this program.

Mays was voted into the head coaching position at the Putnam County Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Mays says there are some mixed emotions that come with this move; he spent over 15 years with the same program at South Charleston. He said when he announced he was leaving, former players contacted him saying they really never thought he’d ever leave.

Well, that chapter has officially closed. And now, Mays is hungry to grow this Hurricane program into something big.

“Just sittin’ there in the locker room, looking around…it looks pretty good,” Mays said with a big smile on his face. “Got a good lookin’ group of kids and they’re hungry to win. That’s what’s exciting about the place. They’ve never been to the semifinals, and that’s a start for us but we got bigger goals than that.”

Mays went on to say a lot of his players are in basketball or wrestling right now, so he’ll meet with them one on one later on.

