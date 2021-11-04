Dream seasons: Cabell Midland boys & girls soccer teams off to state tournament

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The biggest weekend for soccer in West Virginia is almost here with area teams gunning for championships. George Washington, Charleston Catholic and Cabell Midland each are sending their boys and girls teams to Beckley.

“Some people may be surprise we’re there, but we aren’t,” Knights girls’ soccer Head Coach Andy Wilson said.

The Knights pulled off a shocker against Parkersburg South in Thursday’s regional final behind a second half goal from junior Olivia Charles. It’s their first tournament since 2017 when the won the whole thing. It’s a tight-nit group who will head to Beckley for the first time in their careers.

“Ecstatic would be the only word I can think of because let alone it’d be states and our first time going,” Charles said. “Our team is just so close and it’s the perfect group to go with and I just thank God everyday that I can share this experience with my best friends in the whole world.”

On the boys side, this is their third-straight year in the state tournament, but have come up empty handed the previous two trips.

“For me, this is my last year so it’s all business,” senior Ryan Holmes said.

A senior heavy group, they’re hoping for more this time around.

“I think we’ve got a really good shot,” senior Jaden Fleshman said. “I don’t really want to go home without a state title this year.”

The message from Head Coach Brian McNeel to his team ahead of Friday’s matchup against Morgantown, play the same you’ve played all season.

“Work as a team, it’s no man left behind,” he said. “Get your head up. Work, get behind the ball. Just play very simple.”

Cabell Midland girls will take on Wheeling Park Friday 30 minutes after the conclusion of the George Washington-Spring Mills game.

