Ducks’ Cristobal takes AP Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors

With a big victory over Utah for the Pac-12 championship, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has the Ducks headed for the Rose Bowl.
Cristobal was named the AP’s Pac-12 Coach of the Year by a panel of journalists who cover the league.
Cristobal, in his second season as head coach, has righted a group that has seen its share of turbulence with three head coaches in the past four years. The Ducks have embraced his mantra of “trust, belief and accountability.”
Oregon (11-2) stumbled out of the gate against Auburn and a loss against Arizona State down the stretch eliminated the Ducks from the College Football Playoff conversation, but the team is headed to Pasadena for the first time since 2015 and the eighth time in program history. They’ll face Wisconsin on New Year’s Day.
The biggest surprise of the AP’s All-Pac-12 team was the Offensive Player of the Year, with voters evenly split between Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley, Utah running back Zack Moss and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, with all three receiving four first-place votes from the 12 voters.
Moss, who became Utah’s all-time leading rusher this season, leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 113.3 yards a game. He set school records for career rushing touchdowns with 38, career 100-yard rushing games with 19 and career touchdowns with 41.
Huntley, who like Moss was an AP first-team selection, threw for 2,966 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushed for 257 yards and another five scores.
Sewell was named winner of this year’s Morris Trophy for top offensive lineman in the Pac-12. He earned conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors four times this season.
California linebacker Evan Weaver, who leads the nation with a career-high 173 total tackles this season, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis was named Newcomer of the Year.
___
The 2019 AP All-Pac-12 team, as selected by a panel of 12 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB Tyler Huntley, Utah, 6-foot-1, 205, Sr., Dania Beach, Florida
RB u-Zack Moss, Utah, 5-foot-10, 222, Sr., Hialeah Gardens, Florida
RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA, 5-foot-11, 219, Sr., Lancaster, California
T u-Penei Sewell, Oregon, 6-foot-6, 325, So., Malaeimi, American Samoa
T Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon, 6-foot-5, 309, Sr., Bellevue, Washington
G u-Shane Lemieux, Oregon, 6-foot-4, 316, Sr., Yakima, Washington
G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, 6-foot-4, 310, So., Oakland, California
C Nick Harris, Washington, 6-foot-1, 302, Sr., Inglewood, California
TE Hunter Bryant, Washington, 6-foot-2, 239, Jr., Issaquah, Washington
WR u-Michael Pittman Jr., USC, 6-foot-4, 220, Sr., Woodland Hills, California
WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State, 6-foot-4, 209, Jr., Oakley, California
All Purpose: Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State, 6-foot-1, 206, Sr., Reno, Nevada
K u-Blake Mazza, Washington State, 5-foot-9, 175, So., Plano Texas
Defense
DE u-Bradlee Anae, Utah, 6-foot-3, 265, Sr., Laie, Hawaii
DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, 6-foot-5, 242, Fr., Los Angeles
DT Leki Fotu, Utah, 6-foot-5, 335, Sr., West Valley City, Utah
DT John Penisini, Utah, 6-foot-2, 333, Sr., West Jordan, Utah
LB Evan Weaver, California, 6-foot-3, 235, Sr., Spokane, Washington
LB Troy Dye, Oregon, 6-foot-4, 226, Sr., Norco, California
LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State, 6-foot-4, 236, Jr., Phoenix
CB Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-foot-10, 190, Jr., West Linn, Oregon
CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah, 6-foot-0, 195, Jr., Fresno, California
S Julian Blackmon, Utah, 6-foot-1, 204, Sr., Layton, Utah
S Terrell Burgess, Utah, 6-foot-0, 198, Sr., San Marcos, California
P Michael Turk, Arizona State, 6-foot-1, 228, So., Dallas, Texas
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB Justin Herbert, Oregon, 6-foot-6, 237, Sr., Eugene, Oregon
RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, 5-foot-10, 210, Jr., Wylie, Texas
RB CJ Verdell, Oregon, 5-foot-9, 210, So., Chula Vista, California
T Blake Brandel, Oregon State, 6-foot-7, 307, Sr., Milwaukie, Oregon
T Abe Lucas, Washington State, 6-foot-7, 324, So., Everett, Washington
G Gus Lavaka, Oregon State, 6-foot-4, 347, Sr., Kearns, Utah
G Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, 6-foot-7, 323, So., Portland, Oregon
C Jake Hanson, Oregon, 6-foot-5, 295, Sr., Eureka, California
TE Brant Kuithe, Utah, 6-foot-2, 235, So., Katy, Texas.
WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State, 6-foot-1, 206, Sr., Reno, Nevada
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado, 6-foot-2, 220, Jr., DeSoto, Texas
All Purpose Travell Harris, Washington State, 5-foot-9, 180, So., Tampa, Florida
K Peyton Henry, Washington, 5-foot-11, 197, So., Danville, California
Defense
DE Drake Jackson, USC, 6-foot-4, 275, Fr., Corona, California.
DE Jermayne Lole, Arizona State, 6-foot-2, 284, So., Long Beach, California
DT Jay Tufele, USC, 6-foot-3, 305, So., Salt Lake City
DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington, 6-foot-3, 293, Jr., Allen, Texas
LB Francis Bernard, Utah, 6-foot-1, 235, Sr. Herriman, Utah
LB Nate Landman, Colorado, 6-foot-3, 230, Jr., Danville, California
LB Josh Woods, UCLA, 6-foot-2, 234, Sr., Upland, California
CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford, 6-foot-1, 190, Jr., Mansfield, Texas
CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon, 5-foot-11, 202, Jr., Los Angeles
S Jevon Holland, Oregon, 6-foot-1, 196, So., Pleasanton, California
S Myles Bryant, Washington, 5-foot-9, 185, Sr., Pasadena, California
P Ben Griffiths, USC, 6-foot-5, 240, Fr., Melbourne, Australia
___
Coach of the Year: Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Huntley, Utah; Penei Sewell, Oregon; Zack Moss, Utah
Defensive Player of the Year: Evan Weaver, California
Newcomer of the Year: Kedon Slovis, USC
