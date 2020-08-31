Dunbar Little League Baseball still going strong during COVID pandemic

DUBAR, WV (WOWK) – The COVID-19 pandemic has made sports at all levels extremely difficult to play, but Dunbar Little League Baseball has been going strong and continuing America’s past time, playing through the pandemic.

The league has made changes to make the game safer by giving players temperature checks at practice and keeping fans socially distant, but baseball has never left the fields in Dunbar.

Today the league had an 8U 12 team tournament from across the state play, and President Blanks Wiley says the ability to see these kids still play brings back a sense of normalcy.

“We don’t want to traumatize them with thinking that they can’t ever do anything because of this and everything has to be completely different, you know they are going to see enough of that when school starts back so at least here playing this game they can do what they love and not experience what this pandemic is for a second, Wiley said.”

