East Carter Grad Montana Fouts tosses perfect game in Alabama’s WCWS win over UCLA

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sometimes the best birthday presents are the one’s we give ourselves.

East Carter grad and Alabama Softball Pitcher Montana Fouts tossed a perfect game on one of the biggest days of her life in one of the biggest games of her life.

While you were sleeping — Fouts made history.

The game ended around 12:30 AM and you should have stayed up for this one.

It was 21 up and 21 down for the new 21-year-old.

The former Charleston resident was brilliant in the circle. Fouts struck out 14 in a complete game 6-nothing win over UCLA.

Montana’s dad, Tim Fouts in the stands loving what his daughter did in the circle.

The Grayson product fanned the first two batters in the 7th inning, Before getting aa flyout to left to secure the perfect game.

The former lady raider says she was not thinking about being perfect, rather just handling

UCLA lineup one batter at a time.

