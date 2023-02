CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – (6-10) Wayne traveled to take on (12-6) Herbert Hoover.

The Huskies came out firing, on a 10-2 run.

Eli Robertson then hit a layup, and that shot is what broke the all-time scoring record at Herbert Hoover High. It was previously set by Jim Hayes in 1969, at 1,186 points.

The Huskies kept it rolling all game to win it 73-60!

