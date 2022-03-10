CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville Head Coach Chad McClanahan said it in the postgame press conference: Getting Fairmont Senior in their first matchup was a tough draw.

The Polar Bears dominated the Indians in the AAA quarterfinals, winning 93-24. Fairmont Senior was hot out of the gates, leading 26-0 in the first quarter.

Marley Washenitz led the way for the Polar Bears with 36 points, shooting 13-20 and 3-4 from three-point range. Fairmont shot nearly 61 percent from the floor.

Sissonville’s season ends with a 11-14 record. McClanahan said getting to the Charleston Coliseum will help build momentum for next season.

“We look at it from the standpoint of we return all the starters next year and this is great experience for our team and we’ll get back at it and hopefully we have a little better seeding next year,” he said.

Fairmont Senior will face Pikeview in the Class AAA semifinals. The Panthers knocked off defending-champ Nitro 55-45 in overtime.