Fan enlists Cleveland sports legends as ‘references’ to try to land dream job with Browns

CLEVELAND (WJW)– When you apply for any job, most will ask you for references. What if your references are Joe Thomas, Rajai Davis, Josh Cribbs, Omar Vizquel and Mel Kiper Jr.?

It’s a who’s who of references for 26-year-old Browns fan Kevin Cedar.

“The first thing I thought was I have to stand out because everyone was going to apply for that job,” Cedar said.

Cedar is using a viral video to land his dream job as a video editor with the Cleveland Browns.

“I thought it would be cool to have Cleveland sports celebrities kind of endorse me,” he said.

Cedar used a site called Cameo for his reference video. It’s a video-sharing website where you can pay for personalized videos from celebrities.

“The whole idea was to get people to be like, ‘OK, this guy obviously doesn’t know these people.”

Cedar is a professional videographer with 10 years of experience. He’s worked for the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium and for an ad agency in Nashville.

“At the end of the day, as they say, it’s all about who you know and it turns out, I know some pretty cool people,” Cedar said.

He is unsure if the Browns have seen his video, but thought he was the perfect fit, combining his love of video and his favorite team.

“The first time the Cleveland Browns hired a Kevin, they won a playoff game, the next time we hire a Kevin, we are winning the Super Bowl,” he said, as a nod to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cedar has not heard from the Browns about the job and from what he’s been told, the position remains open.