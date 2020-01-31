Female athletes: preventing and recovering from serious injuries

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A seminar was held at King’s Daughter Medical Center about female athlete injuries; how to prevent them and recover from them.

Tim Bender, with the dietetic program at Marshall University, spoke to the audience about the importance of nutrition for female athletes.

“This information is very important for our athletes because when we’re looking at their bone health structure, 60-80 percent of their skeletal mass is developed by the time they’re 18,” says Bender.

The reason this seminar is focused on ‘female’ athletes is because of the physical difference in the way bone structure develops.

“Males don’t have the issues of amenorrhea setting in that can take away from their skeletal mass causing low estrogen levels that cause the bones to break down and higher risk factors so we see that a lot more in female athletes,” says Bender.

Female athletes like Sydney Houck.

“I’ve had two concussions. One in high school and one last semester,” says Houck.

Houck is a sophomore softball player at Kentucky Christian University. She came to the seminar to share her stories of injury.

“Both of my concussions, right after the incident happened, I was rushed to the hospital. I was dizzy, I couldn’t stand up straight, my balance was terrible. I could not stand up by myself; two people had to hold me on each side,” says Houck.

She says having a good support system is the most important thing when you’re faced with these types of injuries.

“I rely on my mom a lot. She’s a big emotional support; and my dad’s my rock. They’ve been amazing through both of my processes. Friends really do help more than you think; my best friend who also has had a concussion knew exactly what I was going through, so to have her support while I’m away at school and not with my parents, helped tremendously,” she says.

You can’t predict an injury. You can’t predict if you’ll end up in a boot, or suffering from brain injuries like Houck; but there are ways to try and prevent it.

“We’ve seen very effective production of having great bone health for our athletes by, from an early age, focusing on the right type of nutrition,” says Bender. “And they have less risk factors for stress levels and injuries.”

“Train well, eat well, do everything you can possibly do right – things you can control,” says Houck.

If you missed Thursday night’s seminar, you can find information on ‘the female athlete’ at King’s Daughters Medical Center’s website: https://www.kingsdaughtershealth.com/Community-Events/Event-Details.aspx?Event=336