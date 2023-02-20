CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (8)20-2891
2. Morgantown18-4802
3. Spring Mills (1)18-0714
4. Cabell Midland17-5615
5. Spring Valley18-4583
6. University14-7466
7. Woodrow Wilson13-8298
8. George Washington14-7289
9. Huntington12-9247
10. Parkersburg South11-10810

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (8)20-1891
2. Wayne (1)21-1822
3. East Fairmont20-2703
4. Robert C. Byrd17-4645
5. Ripley16-6524
6. Lewis County15-5476
7. Philip Barbour12-9317
8. Nitro11-11278
9. Winfield12-917NR
10. Logan10-11109

Others receiving votes: PikeView 4, Keyser 2.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (5)17-3842
2. Mingo Central (2)17-2823
3. Summers County (2)18-4771
4. Williamstown18-4634
5. Wheeling Central17-5535
6. St. Marys15-7466
7. Charleston Catholic12-9287
8. Chapmanville15-7259
9. Ritchie County13-8238
10. Parkersburg Catholic11-7710

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 6, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7)16-6881
2. Tucker County (2)17-281T2
3. Doddridge County16-570T2
4. James Monroe17-5616
5. Greenbrier West15-5545
6. Webster County16-5504
7. Tolsia14-8347
8. Gilmer County12-10308
9. Pendleton County11-6159
10. Tug Valley7-9910

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 3.