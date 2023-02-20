CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAAA
|1. Wheeling Park (8)
|20-2
|89
|1
|2. Morgantown
|18-4
|80
|2
|3. Spring Mills (1)
|18-0
|71
|4
|4. Cabell Midland
|17-5
|61
|5
|5. Spring Valley
|18-4
|58
|3
|6. University
|14-7
|46
|6
|7. Woodrow Wilson
|13-8
|29
|8
|8. George Washington
|14-7
|28
|9
|9. Huntington
|12-9
|24
|7
|10. Parkersburg South
|11-10
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 1.
Class AAA
|1. North Marion (8)
|20-1
|89
|1
|2. Wayne (1)
|21-1
|82
|2
|3. East Fairmont
|20-2
|70
|3
|4. Robert C. Byrd
|17-4
|64
|5
|5. Ripley
|16-6
|52
|4
|6. Lewis County
|15-5
|47
|6
|7. Philip Barbour
|12-9
|31
|7
|8. Nitro
|11-11
|27
|8
|9. Winfield
|12-9
|17
|NR
|10. Logan
|10-11
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: PikeView 4, Keyser 2.
Class AA
|1. Wyoming East (5)
|17-3
|84
|2
|2. Mingo Central (2)
|17-2
|82
|3
|3. Summers County (2)
|18-4
|77
|1
|4. Williamstown
|18-4
|63
|4
|5. Wheeling Central
|17-5
|53
|5
|6. St. Marys
|15-7
|46
|6
|7. Charleston Catholic
|12-9
|28
|7
|8. Chapmanville
|15-7
|25
|9
|9. Ritchie County
|13-8
|23
|8
|10. Parkersburg Catholic
|11-7
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 6, Trinity 1.
Class A
|1. Cameron (7)
|16-6
|88
|1
|2. Tucker County (2)
|17-2
|81
|T2
|3. Doddridge County
|16-5
|70
|T2
|4. James Monroe
|17-5
|61
|6
|5. Greenbrier West
|15-5
|54
|5
|6. Webster County
|16-5
|50
|4
|7. Tolsia
|14-8
|34
|7
|8. Gilmer County
|12-10
|30
|8
|9. Pendleton County
|11-6
|15
|9
|10. Tug Valley
|7-9
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 3.