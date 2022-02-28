CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final list of regular season AP rankings for the West Virginia boys basketball season are out; and Greater Beckley Christian is sitting at 3-19 after having to forfeit their games.
Full list of rankings below:
Class AAAA
- Morgantown 17-4
- Jefferson 20-0
- Parkersburg South 17-3
- George Washington 18-4
- South Charleston 17-5
- Capital 14-5
- University 15-7
- Hedgesville 16-5
- Wheeling Park 14-8
- Huntington 10-11
Class AAA
- Shady Spring 20-1
- Logan 20-2
- Fairmont Senior 18-3
- Wheeling Central 17-3
- Elkins 18-4
- Grafton 16-6
- Herbert Hoover 16-6
- Scott 14-8
- Berkeley Springs 16-5
- Winfield 12-10
Class AA
- Poca 21-1
- St. Marys 20-2
- Bluefield 18-4
- Williamstown 16-6
- South Harrison 21-1
- Ravenswood 18-4
- Chapmanville 18-4
- Wyoming East 11-11
- Charleston Catholic 19-2
- Buffalo 10-12
Class A
- James Monroe 22-0
- Man 19-2
- Cameron 16-5
- St. Joseph 15-7
- Tucker County 21-2
- Webster County 18-3
- Greater Beckley Christian 3-19
- Pendleton County 16-3
- Tug Valley 11-10
- Tolsia 3-19