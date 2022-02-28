CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final list of regular season AP rankings for the West Virginia boys basketball season are out; and Greater Beckley Christian is sitting at 3-19 after having to forfeit their games.

Full list of rankings below:

Class AAAA

  1. Morgantown 17-4
  2. Jefferson 20-0
  3. Parkersburg South 17-3
  4. George Washington 18-4
  5. South Charleston 17-5
  6. Capital 14-5
  7. University 15-7
  8. Hedgesville 16-5
  9. Wheeling Park 14-8
  10. Huntington 10-11

Class AAA

  1. Shady Spring 20-1
  2. Logan 20-2
  3. Fairmont Senior 18-3
  4. Wheeling Central 17-3
  5. Elkins 18-4
  6. Grafton 16-6
  7. Herbert Hoover 16-6
  8. Scott 14-8
  9. Berkeley Springs 16-5
  10. Winfield 12-10

Class AA

  1. Poca 21-1
  2. St. Marys 20-2
  3. Bluefield 18-4
  4. Williamstown 16-6
  5. South Harrison 21-1
  6. Ravenswood 18-4
  7. Chapmanville 18-4
  8. Wyoming East 11-11
  9. Charleston Catholic 19-2
  10. Buffalo 10-12

Class A

  1. James Monroe 22-0
  2. Man 19-2
  3. Cameron 16-5
  4. St. Joseph 15-7
  5. Tucker County 21-2
  6. Webster County 18-3
  7. Greater Beckley Christian 3-19
  8. Pendleton County 16-3
  9. Tug Valley 11-10
  10. Tolsia 3-19