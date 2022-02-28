CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final list of regular season AP rankings for the West Virginia boys basketball season are out; and Greater Beckley Christian is sitting at 3-19 after having to forfeit their games.

Full list of rankings below:

Class AAAA

Morgantown 17-4 Jefferson 20-0 Parkersburg South 17-3 George Washington 18-4 South Charleston 17-5 Capital 14-5 University 15-7 Hedgesville 16-5 Wheeling Park 14-8 Huntington 10-11

Class AAA

Shady Spring 20-1 Logan 20-2 Fairmont Senior 18-3 Wheeling Central 17-3 Elkins 18-4 Grafton 16-6 Herbert Hoover 16-6 Scott 14-8 Berkeley Springs 16-5 Winfield 12-10

Class AA

Poca 21-1 St. Marys 20-2 Bluefield 18-4 Williamstown 16-6 South Harrison 21-1 Ravenswood 18-4 Chapmanville 18-4 Wyoming East 11-11 Charleston Catholic 19-2 Buffalo 10-12

Class A