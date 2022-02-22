CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final regular season AP rankings for girls basketball are out, and at no surprise Huntington finished in first.

Below is the complete list of the final rankings:

Class AAAA

Huntington 19-1 Morgantown 17-3 Wheeling Park 18-4 Cabell Midland 18-4 Parkersburg 16-2 Buckhannon-Upshur 17-6 Greenbrier East 11-4 Capital 12-10 Jefferson 14-2 Princeton 12-5

Class AAA

Fairmont Senior 20-1 North Marion 18-2 Logan 19-2 Ripley 17-4 Wayne 16-5 Nitro 12-8 Robert C. Byrd 13-6 East Fairmont 15-8 Philip Barbour 12-7 PikeView 10-7

Class AA

Parkersburg Catholic 12-0 Wyoming East 12-3 St. Marys 17-3 Petersburg 17-4 Frankfort 13-4 Summers County 15-6 Ritchie County 11-5 Mingo Central 12-7 Chapmanville 8-11 Trinity 16-6

Class A