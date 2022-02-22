CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final regular season AP rankings for girls basketball are out, and at no surprise Huntington finished in first.

Below is the complete list of the final rankings:

Class AAAA

  1. Huntington 19-1
  2. Morgantown 17-3
  3. Wheeling Park 18-4 
  4. Cabell Midland 18-4
  5. Parkersburg 16-2
  6. Buckhannon-Upshur 17-6
  7. Greenbrier East 11-4
  8. Capital 12-10
  9. Jefferson 14-2
  10. Princeton 12-5

Class AAA

  1. Fairmont Senior 20-1
  2. North Marion 18-2
  3. Logan 19-2
  4. Ripley 17-4
  5. Wayne 16-5
  6. Nitro 12-8
  7. Robert C. Byrd 13-6
  8. East Fairmont 15-8
  9. Philip Barbour 12-7
  10. PikeView 10-7

Class AA

  1. Parkersburg Catholic 12-0
  2. Wyoming East 12-3
  3. St. Marys 17-3
  4. Petersburg 17-4
  5. Frankfort 13-4
  6. Summers County 15-6
  7. Ritchie County 11-5
  8. Mingo Central 12-7
  9. Chapmanville 8-11
  10. Trinity 16-6 

Class A

  1. Gilmer County 17-1
  2. Cameron 18-4
  3. Tolsia 14-5
  4. Calhoun 12-5
  5. Webster County 13-5
  6. Tucker County 14-6
  7. Doddridge County 15-6
  8. Tug Valley 14-5
  9. Clay-Battelle 8-8
  10. Pendleton County 15-3