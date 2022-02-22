CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final regular season AP rankings for girls basketball are out, and at no surprise Huntington finished in first.
Below is the complete list of the final rankings:
Class AAAA
- Huntington 19-1
- Morgantown 17-3
- Wheeling Park 18-4
- Cabell Midland 18-4
- Parkersburg 16-2
- Buckhannon-Upshur 17-6
- Greenbrier East 11-4
- Capital 12-10
- Jefferson 14-2
- Princeton 12-5
Class AAA
- Fairmont Senior 20-1
- North Marion 18-2
- Logan 19-2
- Ripley 17-4
- Wayne 16-5
- Nitro 12-8
- Robert C. Byrd 13-6
- East Fairmont 15-8
- Philip Barbour 12-7
- PikeView 10-7
Class AA
- Parkersburg Catholic 12-0
- Wyoming East 12-3
- St. Marys 17-3
- Petersburg 17-4
- Frankfort 13-4
- Summers County 15-6
- Ritchie County 11-5
- Mingo Central 12-7
- Chapmanville 8-11
- Trinity 16-6
Class A
- Gilmer County 17-1
- Cameron 18-4
- Tolsia 14-5
- Calhoun 12-5
- Webster County 13-5
- Tucker County 14-6
- Doddridge County 15-6
- Tug Valley 14-5
- Clay-Battelle 8-8
- Pendleton County 15-3