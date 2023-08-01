HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football held their first press conference of the 2023 season today.

We touched on everything from new player additions, how certain position groups are looking, the new defensive coordinator Jason Semore and how he’s fitting into Huff’s scheme, preseason accolades, and more.

Huff opened it up by saying: “to me, this is like Christmas Day.”

Day one of fall camp, where there isn’t a record yet. No wins, no losses. No stat lines, and no cemented depth chart.

Everything is wide open, and the guys love for the game is really on display during this time.

Huff says he’s excited for this month of fall camp because right now, it’s all about football.

“This is one month here where we get to put ourselves in a bubble and concentrate on relationship building, identity creating, and football. It’s probably the best month of the year,” said Huff. “Obviously when we get to the back end of this month, school is gonna start, guys will have class, and being able to manage the other side. But for the next 3-3.5 weeks you can really dive into what you say you love.”

It was this time last year, when a key player went down with a serious injury and the coaching staff was forced to reevaluate their whole offensive scheme.

Now though, Rasheen Ali is back and fully healthy.

More so, Marshall has added depth at every position, including running back and wide receiver, which has been an interesting position group in the past.

“That room is very deep, a lot of competition,” said offensive coordinator Clint Trickett. “We have names, we have transfers. It’s a very deep room and the competition this fall camp will definitely show up in that room. Along with tight end room, O-line room, running back room, this is the deepest we’ve ever been. Last year, having injuries that kind of threw us off but now it’s very much next man up. We have to be able to last 10 straight games in the fall.”

Some exciting preseason accolades have been given out.

Six players were named to the preseason all-conference list, the most in the Sun Belt’s east division. And Tuesday, Micah Abraham and Owen Porter were both named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski trophy watch list – an award given to the best defensive football player in the country.

Speaking of the defense, the Herd has a new face leading this side of the ball.

Jason Semore came to Huntington at the end of March, right in time for spring ball.

We were able to speak to some of the players then about the new addition, and they all seemed to buy in pretty quickly.

Today, we got a chance to talk to Semore himself for the first time, and see how he thinks he’s fitting in with coaching staff.

“As far as being new, it feels like I’ve been here for 10 years already because you get into the building in this profession and you’re here more than your own house,” said Semore. “Relationship with the players has been great. We have an exceptional coaching staff, one of the best I’ve been on. As far as what we believe collectively, we went to our staff hideaway and again I got excited about Coach Huff’s vision for the football team. The buy-in from the players and the relationships we’ve built.”

The defense finished last season nationally ranked in the top ten for 11 different categories.

They finished first in 3rd down defense. Third in pass efficiency, defensive efficiency, and yards per play. And fifth in both turnovers gained and rushing defense.

Not to mention the Herd has a defensive back who finished third in the country in interceptions and a D-lineman who racked up nine and a half sacks.

With this list of accolades, I asked Coach Semore how he plans to set the bar even higher for this year.

“We have an excellent history of playing good defensive football here last year. My job is to put an even better product on the field,” said Semore. “So how do you do that? You raise the standards. It’s attention to detail. Those small things, make them big things. Challenge the guys every day. You’d much rather be on the end of it where the expectations are high and you have a bunch of good players, than setting the standard and chasing mediocrity. So I’m excited about this as a coach, you always want to be in this position as a coach.”