First College Football Playoff Ranking of 2020 Released

(WOWK) — And the Buckeyes are in!
No. 4 Ohio state joins Alabama (#1), Notre Dame (#2), and Clemson (#3) as the top four teams to be selected in the first College Football Playoff ranking of 2020.
First two out are Texas A&M and Florida.
Every national champion since the 2016 season was ranked No. 2 in the first rankings. Also, the top-ranked team in the first poll has never won a national championship — something to keep in mind this season if you’re Alabama.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.