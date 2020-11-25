First College Football Playoff Ranking of 2020 Released

(WOWK) — And the Buckeyes are in!

No. 4 Ohio state joins Alabama (#1), Notre Dame (#2), and Clemson (#3) as the top four teams to be selected in the first College Football Playoff ranking of 2020.

First two out are Texas A&M and Florida.

Every national champion since the 2016 season was ranked No. 2 in the first rankings. Also, the top-ranked team in the first poll has never won a national championship — something to keep in mind this season if you’re Alabama.

