First College Football Playoff Ranking of 2020 Released

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — And the Buckeyes are in!

No. 4 Ohio state joins Alabama (#1), Notre Dame (#2), and Clemson (#3) as the top four teams to be selected in the first College Football Playoff ranking of 2020.

First two out are Texas A&M and Florida.

Every national champion since the 2016 season was ranked No. 2 in the first rankings. Also, the top-ranked team in the first poll has never won a national championship — something to keep in mind this season if you’re Alabama.

Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter