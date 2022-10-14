HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall basketball held the first ever ‘Hoops in Huntington’ event Thursday night.

This is the first time the school has ever done anything like this, and it had quite the turnout!

Hundreds of fans came out to Pullman Square to meet the 2022 Thundering Herd basketball teams.

Both the men’s and women’s players were in attendance; there were player intros, then a little friendly competition.

Head coach Dan D’Antoni says this is an awesome event and its making him really excited to get this season going.

“It’s a great idea,” said D’Antoni. “Christian Spears put this together and it’s a great idea. I think everyone’s enjoying it, and the court looks real! It looks good, they did a great job, the staff and everyone who worked on it, and the kids are enjoying it.”

The basketball season tips off with an exhibition game against the University of Charleston on October 28th.

Here is a list of the tip times for the 2022 home games.