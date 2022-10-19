HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday, Marshall athletic director Christian Spears held the school’s first ever ‘State of the Herd’ address.

This was an opportunity for the school to give an update on what’s happening within Marshall Athletics.

Spears shared that they are reinstating men’s track and field, they’ve created a new NIL program called ‘Thunder Trust,’ and of course he addressed former baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner leaving the program.

Spears released a statement last week saying in part ‘Waggoner has been relieved of his duties.’

Today, we found out the players had an impact on that decision.

“There’s obviously some disappointment,” said Spears. “But every one of those student athletes shook my hand in that room, when I made that decision with them, and informed them of that decision.

I have a lot of respect for our student athletes,” he continued. “I think they understand our top priority is their experience. I think they appreciated the candor and feedback that I allowed them to provide, and I’m going to continue that. I have a meeting with one of the student athletes that has asked to meet with me on behalf of the team, and we’re going to continue to do those kinds of dialogues and that kind of outreach. I have a lot of respect for our kids, they’ve done a lot with a little. Now, we’re about to embark on something really special, and I want them included in it and involved along the way.”

Spears then introduced Joe Carbone; a Son of Marshall and Ohio University’s retired head baseball coach.

Carbone learned under Marshall legend Jack Cook, and will be helping with the nationwide search for a new head coach.

“You can only play golf and hunt deer for so long you know what I mean? And that’s what I’ve been doing,” said Carbone. “I’ve been doing NCAA regionals, and when I first retired I was scouting for the Miami Marlins for three years, so I was doing that. But this gets me back into it. If it hadn’t been for Jack Cook, I don’t know if I’d still be coaching… I would still be thinking I’d want to be a major league baseball player. So I really appreciate what he did for me, and hopefully I can put back into this, and we can get it going to where everyone is proud of what we have.”

You can hear from Spears below.