ONA, WV (WOWK) – A scrimmage was held at Cabell Midland Friday night; several area teams were in attendance to help give us a first look at some Friday Night Lights!

Ripley, Riverside, and Winfield took the field Friday; the Knights will face Johnson Central Saturday.

The Generals were the most impressive, Caden Cunningham lowered his shoulders and barreled over a man. He walked straight into the end zone for their first touchdown.

Later on, it was the senior Brycen Brown throwing the deep ball for the easy pitch and catch.

Riverside’s defense was strong; on the Ripley pass, Adam Wilkerson reached out for the interception. Then on a quarterback bootleg, Ty Stephens was brought down in the backfield by Bishop Hairston.

The Vikings were able to get some big plays on offense; Virgil Meyers was able to punch it in.

We are getting closer to the regular season kicking off; the West Virginia season starts in exactly two weeks, Kentucky and Ohio both start next Friday.