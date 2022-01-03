First regular season high school basketball rankings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are a little over one month into the West Virginia high school basketball season, and the first regular season AP rankings have dropped.

For boys:

Class AAAA:

1. Morgantown 3-0  

2. Jefferson 4-0 

3. George Washington 1-1

4. Parkersburg South 4-1

5. Hedgesville 6-0

6. South Charleston 3-1

7. Musselman 3-0 

8. Cabell Midland 3-2

(tie) University 2-3 

(tie) Huntington 3-3

Others receiving votes: Capital 13, Buckhannon-Upshur 11, St. Albans 9, Woodrow Wilson 7, Martinsburg 6, Brooke 4, Oak Hill 4, Spring Mills 4, Wheeling Park 2, Princeton 2.

Class AAA:

1. Logan 3-0

2. Fairmont Senior 4-0

3. Shady Spring 4-1

4. Winfield 7-0

5. Wheeling Central 3-0

6. Herbert Hoover 4-1

7. Berkeley Springs 5-1

8. Elkins 4-1

9. Nitro 4-3

10. East Fairmont 3-1

Others receiving votes: Robert C. Byrd 12, Notre Dame 8, Grafton 5, Ripley 4, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Poca 5-1

2. St. Marys 4-0  

3. Williamstown 5-1

4. Bluefield 3-1

5. Ravenswood 5-1

6. South Harrison 4-0

7. Charleston Catholic 1-3

8. Chapmanville 4-4

9. Mingo Central 2-1

10. Wyoming East 1-2

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 6, Ritchie County 4, Magnolia 3, Roane County 2, Clay County 1.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian 6-0

2. James Monroe 5-1

3. Man 4-1  

4. Tug Valley 3-1

5. St.  Joseph 3-1

(tie) Webster County 3-1

7. Greenbrier West 4-0

8. Tucker County 4-1

9. Tygarts Valley 5-0

10. Clay-Battelle 3-1

Others receiving votes: Cameron 8, Sherman 8, Madonna 7, Mount View 4, Harman 4, Pendleton County 1, Wahama 1.

For girls:

Class AAAA:

1. Huntington 6-0

2. Morgantown 7-0

3. Cabell Midland 6-2

4. Wheeling Park 7-1

5. Greenbrier East 6-0

6. Buckhannon-Upshur 6-0

7. Princeton 7-1

8. Capital 4-2

9. George Washington 5-0

10. Parkersburg 4-3

Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Parkersburg South 5, University 4, Spring Mills 3, Spring Valley 3, South Charleston 2, St. Albans 1, Hurricane 1, John Marshall 1.

Class AAA:

1. Fairmont Senior 8-0

2. North Marion 5-0

3. Logan 8-0

4. Nitro 4-1

5. Wayne 3-1

6. PikeView 4-3

7. Philip Barbour 3-1

8. East Fairmont 5-1

9. Robert C. Byrd 4-1

10. Winfield 2-2

Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 10, Shady Spring 9, Ripley 6, Keyser 5, Elkins 4, Lincoln County 4.

Class AA:

1. Parkersburg Catholic 7-0

2. Frankfort 6-0

3. Wyoming East 4-1

4. Petersburg 6-0

5. St. Marys 5-2

6. Mingo Central 6-1

7. Ritchie County 5-2

8. Charleston Catholic 2-2

9. Summers County 5-2

10. Williamstown 1-2

Others receiving votes: Trinity 10, South Harrison 4, Ravenswood 3.

Class A:

1. Gilmer County 7-0

2. Cameron 6-1

3. Tucker County 6-2

4. Tug Valley 0-3

(tie) Tolsia 6-0

6. St Joseph 2-6

(tie) Doddridge County 5-1

8. Clay-Battelle 4-0

9. Webster County 2-1

10. Calhoun 2-3

Others receiving votes: River View 18, Union 4, James Monroe 3, Pendleton County 2, Madonna 1.

These are the boys’ rankings, according to MaxPreps (updated 12/30):

Class AAAA:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1Woodrow Wilson (Beckley)2-016.99.9
2St. Albans2-015.44.3
3Hedgesville6-015.4-1.8
4Jefferson (Shenandoah Junction)3-015.13.0
5Parkersburg South (Parkersburg)4-114.04.7
6Musselman (Inwood)3-013.91.7
7Morgantown5-313.78.9
8South Charleston3-111.54.1
9Huntington3-39.211.5
10Capital (Charleston)2-18.57.1
11Buckhannon-Upshur (Buckhannon)5-17.8-2.7
12Bridgeport3-27.76.3
13Spring Mills (Martinsburg)2-17.45.0
14Greenbrier East (Lewisburg)3-47.310.5
15Princeton4-24.6-1.3
16Wheeling Park (Wheeling)3-33.82.5
17Martinsburg2-22.61.9
18Cabell Midland (Ona)2-22.44.2
19Spring Valley (Huntington)1-11.61.2
20Oak Hill3-20.1-4.9
21Hurricane1-5-0.211.5
22Parkersburg1-2-0.95.7
23Riverside (Belle)1-5-8.81.5
24Preston (Kingwood)0-5-14.52.1

Class AAA:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1Logan3-018.76.1
2Winfield7-017.01.0
3Fairmont Senior (Fairmont)4-014.6-1.4
4Shady Spring4-114.55.1
5Nitro4-312.75.6
6Elkins4-18.4-2.0
7Hoover (Clendenin)4-16.8-2.9
8Berkeley Springs4-16.0-3.2
9Wayne5-25.0-1.7
10Ripley3-24.92.3
11Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg)2-14.1-1.2
12East Fairmont (Fairmont)3-13.8-4.7
13North Marion (Farmington)2-32.98.1
14Scott (Madison)2-41.06.5
15Keyser4-10.4-9.3
16Grafton3-2-1.5-7.3
17Lincoln (Shinnston)0-3-4.013.4
18Point Pleasant2-4-4.51.8
19Sissonville (Charleston)1-6-6.17.5
20Hampshire (Romney)3-3-6.1-6.3
21Lewis County (Weston)1-4-6.64.2
22Lincoln County (Hamlin)2-3-8.9-8.4
23PikeView (Princeton)1-3-9.2-0.9
24Philip Barbour (Philippi)1-4-9.80.4
25Liberty (Clarksburg)1-4-11.4-2.4

Class AA:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1St. Marys4-017.63.1
2Poca5-114.13.4
3Williamstown5-113.03.0
4Bluefield3-112.56.1
5Ravenswood5-18.6-2.6
6South Harrison (Lost Creek)4-06.5-11.0
7Chapmanville Regional (Chapmanville)4-46.06.7
8St. Joseph Central (Huntington)3-12.6-6.9
9Mingo Central (Matewan)2-12.6-3.7
10Wyoming East (New Richmond)1-20.87.2
11Midland Trail (Hico)3-10.6-8.0
12Charleston Catholic (Charleston)1-3-1.09.5
13Roane County (Spencer)3-2-1.1-5.1
14Ritchie County (Ellenboro)2-2-1.2-2.4
15Clay County (Clay)2-3-1.43.0
16Notre Dame (Clarksburg)3-3-2.6-4.1
17Braxton County (Sutton)4-3-4.0-7.2
18WestSide (Clear Fork)2-3-5.6-1.8
19Wirt County (Elizabeth)2-5-7.5-0.7
20Summers County (Hinton)0-2-8.66.6
21Liberty (Glen Daniel)1-4-10.1-0.6
22Buffalo0-5-11.93.6
23Petersburg0-6-14.12.6
24Frankfort (Ridgeley)0-5-14.20.9
25Moorefield0-5-15.6-1.4

Class A:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1Greater Beckley Christian (Prosperity)6-023.69.3
2Tygarts Valley (Mill Creek)5-014.5-1.4
3James Monroe (Lindside)5-112.52.5
4Greenbrier West (Charmco)4-09.5-7.2
5Webster County (Upper Glade)3-19.32.7
6Man4-18.9-1.2
7Sherman (Seth)5-17.0-4.9
8Tucker County (Hambleton)4-16.1-3.8
9Tug Valley (Williamson)3-15.9-0.9
10Harman6-15.0-7.9
11Mount View (Welch)2-24.23.9
12East Hardy (Baker)3-22.6-0.8
13Pendleton County (Franklin)2-20.61.4
14River View (Bradshaw)3-2-1.8-5.0
15Richwood1-2-3.31.0
16Hannan (Ashton)1-1-3.4-2.8
17Pocahontas County (Dunmore)2-4-5.5-0.2
18Wood County Christian (Williamstown)1-3-6.92.3
19Meadow Bridge1-4-7.34.0
20Tolsia (Fort Gay)0-6-9.18.3
21Union (Mount Storm)1-4-9.8-1.0
22Doddridge County (West Union)2-3-10.3-7.1
23Gilmer County (Glenville)1-3-10.3-3.8
24Van1-3-12.8-6.7
25Montcalm0-3-13.01.4

These are the girls’ rankings, according to MaxPreps (updated 12/30):

Class AAAA:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1Huntington6-023.97.9
2Morgantown7-018.41.7
3Greenbrier East (Lewisburg)6-015.9-1.0
4Buckhannon-Upshur (Buckhannon)6-015.8-0.7
5Wheeling Park (Wheeling)7-115.62.3
6Princeton7-114.41.3
7Cabell Midland (Ona)6-212.83.8
8Washington (Charles Town)5-011.7-2.6
9Capital (Charleston)4-211.67.0
10Parkersburg4-310.69.8
11University (Morgantown)2-37.814.0
12Parkersburg South (Parkersburg)3-36.68.6
13St. Albans2-26.37.5
14Preston (Kingwood)3-35.96.8
15George Washington (Charleston)2-25.98.2
16Spring Valley (Huntington)2-25.86.3
17Oak Hill4-35.54.7
18Woodrow Wilson (Beckley)3-45.48.8
19South Charleston3-22.1-0.6
20John Marshall (Glen Dale)4-41.61.4
21Hurricane3-31.41.9
22Hedgesville1-30.09.3
23Spring Mills (Martinsburg)1-6-0.811.3
24Bridgeport1-4-1.29.7
25Musselman (Inwood)1-5-2.89.7

Class AAA:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1Fairmont Senior (Fairmont)8-018.10.4
2North Marion (Farmington)5-015.2-1.7
3Logan8-013.4-4.4
4Philip Barbour (Philippi)3-111.25.4
5Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg)4-19.62.3
6East Fairmont (Fairmont)5-19.5-0.8
7Nitro4-18.4-0.8
8Ripley5-26.5-1.6
9Keyser4-26.0-1.1
10Shady Spring4-25.0-1.0
11Wayne3-14.4-5.6
12PikeView (Princeton)4-32.8-0.3
13Berkeley Springs1-11.53.1
14Elkins2-30.93.8
15Liberty (Clarksburg)6-30.1-6.4
16Sissonville (Charleston)3-3-0.80.3
17Lewis County (Weston)2-6-1.58.8
18Winfield2-2-2.6-3.4
19Hoover (Clendenin)3-4-3.6-2.8
20Lincoln County (Hamlin)3-4-4.4-2.6
21Nicholas County (Summersville)2-3-4.9-1.0
22Hampshire (Romney)1-5-5.25.4
23Grafton2-5-6.10.6
24Lincoln (Shinnston)1-5-7.53.2
25Weir (Weirton)1-8-11.13.1

Class AA:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1Parkersburg Catholic (Parkersburg)7-020.23.0
2Petersburg6-015.9-0.8
3Frankfort (Ridgeley)6-014.6-1.8
4Wyoming East (New Richmond)4-114.46.1
5St. Marys5-211.45.7
6Ritchie County (Ellenboro)5-210.53.4
7Summers County (Hinton)5-26.3-0.3
8Mingo Central (Matewan)6-15.2-7.3
9South Harrison (Lost Creek)2-13.50.2
10Trinity Christian (Morgantown)5-21.6-7.0
11Ravenswood3-30.40.9
12Roane County (Spencer)4-3-2.0-5.6
13Charleston Catholic (Charleston)2-2-2.1-3.8
14Williamstown1-2-2.31.4
15Midland Trail (Hico)4-2-2.5-9.5
16Magnolia (New Martinsville)1-6-4.98.8
17Moorefield1-3-5.34.5
18Wirt County (Elizabeth)1-3-5.53.1
19Wheeling Central Catholic (Wheeling)2-6-5.92.6
20Bluefield2-7-6.34.1
21Clay County (Clay)0-3-7.79.7
22Chapmanville Regional (Chapmanville)1-4-11.3-1.5
23Poca0-3-11.54.7
24WestSide (Clear Fork)1-7-12.9-0.1
25Buffalo0-2-13.7-3.2

Class A:

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.
1Gilmer County (Glenville)7-022.45.9
2Cameron6-113.82.3
3Tolsia (Fort Gay)6-012.0-3.9
4Doddridge County (West Union)5-18.8-2.1
5Tucker County (Hambleton)6-28.41.0
6Clay-Battelle (Blacksville)4-07.8-9.0
7Calhoun (Mt. Zion)2-35.59.2
8Webster County (Upper Glade)2-14.7-1.5
9Union (Mount Storm)4-23.4-2.8
10Pendleton County (Franklin)3-31.41.9
11River View (Bradshaw)4-31.2-3.2
12Tyler (Sistersville)4-31.2-0.5
13Hundred4-30.9-2.2
14Pocahontas County (Dunmore)5-3-3.9-9.8
15Valley (Pine Grove)2-3-5.1-1.7
16James Monroe (Lindside)2-5-5.20.4
17Wood County Christian (Williamstown)3-3-5.5-6.9
18Tygarts Valley (Mill Creek)2-3-5.7-3.8
19Tug Valley (Williamson)0-3-7.77.6
20East Hardy (Baker)2-7-8.40.5
21Van3-4-9.4-9.2
22Montcalm2-3-9.7-7.0
23Greenbrier West (Charmco)2-5-11.3-4.3
24Sherman (Seth)1-4-11.8-3.3
25Greater Beckley Christian (Prosperity)0-4-14.51.9

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter