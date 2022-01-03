First regular season high school basketball rankings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are a little over one month into the West Virginia high school basketball season, and the first regular season AP rankings have dropped.
For boys:
Class AAAA:
1. Morgantown 3-0
2. Jefferson 4-0
3. George Washington 1-1
4. Parkersburg South 4-1
5. Hedgesville 6-0
6. South Charleston 3-1
7. Musselman 3-0
8. Cabell Midland 3-2
(tie) University 2-3
(tie) Huntington 3-3
Others receiving votes: Capital 13, Buckhannon-Upshur 11, St. Albans 9, Woodrow Wilson 7, Martinsburg 6, Brooke 4, Oak Hill 4, Spring Mills 4, Wheeling Park 2, Princeton 2.
Class AAA:
1. Logan 3-0
2. Fairmont Senior 4-0
3. Shady Spring 4-1
4. Winfield 7-0
5. Wheeling Central 3-0
6. Herbert Hoover 4-1
7. Berkeley Springs 5-1
8. Elkins 4-1
9. Nitro 4-3
10. East Fairmont 3-1
Others receiving votes: Robert C. Byrd 12, Notre Dame 8, Grafton 5, Ripley 4, North Marion 1.
Class AA
1. Poca 5-1
2. St. Marys 4-0
3. Williamstown 5-1
4. Bluefield 3-1
5. Ravenswood 5-1
6. South Harrison 4-0
7. Charleston Catholic 1-3
8. Chapmanville 4-4
9. Mingo Central 2-1
10. Wyoming East 1-2
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 6, Ritchie County 4, Magnolia 3, Roane County 2, Clay County 1.
Class A
1. Greater Beckley Christian 6-0
2. James Monroe 5-1
3. Man 4-1
4. Tug Valley 3-1
5. St. Joseph 3-1
(tie) Webster County 3-1
7. Greenbrier West 4-0
8. Tucker County 4-1
9. Tygarts Valley 5-0
10. Clay-Battelle 3-1
Others receiving votes: Cameron 8, Sherman 8, Madonna 7, Mount View 4, Harman 4, Pendleton County 1, Wahama 1.
For girls:
Class AAAA:
1. Huntington 6-0
2. Morgantown 7-0
3. Cabell Midland 6-2
4. Wheeling Park 7-1
5. Greenbrier East 6-0
6. Buckhannon-Upshur 6-0
7. Princeton 7-1
8. Capital 4-2
9. George Washington 5-0
10. Parkersburg 4-3
Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Parkersburg South 5, University 4, Spring Mills 3, Spring Valley 3, South Charleston 2, St. Albans 1, Hurricane 1, John Marshall 1.
Class AAA:
1. Fairmont Senior 8-0
2. North Marion 5-0
3. Logan 8-0
4. Nitro 4-1
5. Wayne 3-1
6. PikeView 4-3
7. Philip Barbour 3-1
8. East Fairmont 5-1
9. Robert C. Byrd 4-1
10. Winfield 2-2
Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 10, Shady Spring 9, Ripley 6, Keyser 5, Elkins 4, Lincoln County 4.
Class AA:
1. Parkersburg Catholic 7-0
2. Frankfort 6-0
3. Wyoming East 4-1
4. Petersburg 6-0
5. St. Marys 5-2
6. Mingo Central 6-1
7. Ritchie County 5-2
8. Charleston Catholic 2-2
9. Summers County 5-2
10. Williamstown 1-2
Others receiving votes: Trinity 10, South Harrison 4, Ravenswood 3.
Class A:
1. Gilmer County 7-0
2. Cameron 6-1
3. Tucker County 6-2
4. Tug Valley 0-3
(tie) Tolsia 6-0
6. St Joseph 2-6
(tie) Doddridge County 5-1
8. Clay-Battelle 4-0
9. Webster County 2-1
10. Calhoun 2-3
Others receiving votes: River View 18, Union 4, James Monroe 3, Pendleton County 2, Madonna 1.
These are the boys’ rankings, according to MaxPreps (updated 12/30):
Class AAAA:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|Woodrow Wilson (Beckley)
|2-0
|16.9
|9.9
|2
|St. Albans
|2-0
|15.4
|4.3
|3
|Hedgesville
|6-0
|15.4
|-1.8
|4
|Jefferson (Shenandoah Junction)
|3-0
|15.1
|3.0
|5
|Parkersburg South (Parkersburg)
|4-1
|14.0
|4.7
|6
|Musselman (Inwood)
|3-0
|13.9
|1.7
|7
|Morgantown
|5-3
|13.7
|8.9
|8
|South Charleston
|3-1
|11.5
|4.1
|9
|Huntington
|3-3
|9.2
|11.5
|10
|Capital (Charleston)
|2-1
|8.5
|7.1
|11
|Buckhannon-Upshur (Buckhannon)
|5-1
|7.8
|-2.7
|12
|Bridgeport
|3-2
|7.7
|6.3
|13
|Spring Mills (Martinsburg)
|2-1
|7.4
|5.0
|14
|Greenbrier East (Lewisburg)
|3-4
|7.3
|10.5
|15
|Princeton
|4-2
|4.6
|-1.3
|16
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling)
|3-3
|3.8
|2.5
|17
|Martinsburg
|2-2
|2.6
|1.9
|18
|Cabell Midland (Ona)
|2-2
|2.4
|4.2
|19
|Spring Valley (Huntington)
|1-1
|1.6
|1.2
|20
|Oak Hill
|3-2
|0.1
|-4.9
|21
|Hurricane
|1-5
|-0.2
|11.5
|22
|Parkersburg
|1-2
|-0.9
|5.7
|23
|Riverside (Belle)
|1-5
|-8.8
|1.5
|24
|Preston (Kingwood)
|0-5
|-14.5
|2.1
Class AAA:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|Logan
|3-0
|18.7
|6.1
|2
|Winfield
|7-0
|17.0
|1.0
|3
|Fairmont Senior (Fairmont)
|4-0
|14.6
|-1.4
|4
|Shady Spring
|4-1
|14.5
|5.1
|5
|Nitro
|4-3
|12.7
|5.6
|6
|Elkins
|4-1
|8.4
|-2.0
|7
|Hoover (Clendenin)
|4-1
|6.8
|-2.9
|8
|Berkeley Springs
|4-1
|6.0
|-3.2
|9
|Wayne
|5-2
|5.0
|-1.7
|10
|Ripley
|3-2
|4.9
|2.3
|11
|Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg)
|2-1
|4.1
|-1.2
|12
|East Fairmont (Fairmont)
|3-1
|3.8
|-4.7
|13
|North Marion (Farmington)
|2-3
|2.9
|8.1
|14
|Scott (Madison)
|2-4
|1.0
|6.5
|15
|Keyser
|4-1
|0.4
|-9.3
|16
|Grafton
|3-2
|-1.5
|-7.3
|17
|Lincoln (Shinnston)
|0-3
|-4.0
|13.4
|18
|Point Pleasant
|2-4
|-4.5
|1.8
|19
|Sissonville (Charleston)
|1-6
|-6.1
|7.5
|20
|Hampshire (Romney)
|3-3
|-6.1
|-6.3
|21
|Lewis County (Weston)
|1-4
|-6.6
|4.2
|22
|Lincoln County (Hamlin)
|2-3
|-8.9
|-8.4
|23
|PikeView (Princeton)
|1-3
|-9.2
|-0.9
|24
|Philip Barbour (Philippi)
|1-4
|-9.8
|0.4
|25
|Liberty (Clarksburg)
|1-4
|-11.4
|-2.4
Class AA:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|St. Marys
|4-0
|17.6
|3.1
|2
|Poca
|5-1
|14.1
|3.4
|3
|Williamstown
|5-1
|13.0
|3.0
|4
|Bluefield
|3-1
|12.5
|6.1
|5
|Ravenswood
|5-1
|8.6
|-2.6
|6
|South Harrison (Lost Creek)
|4-0
|6.5
|-11.0
|7
|Chapmanville Regional (Chapmanville)
|4-4
|6.0
|6.7
|8
|St. Joseph Central (Huntington)
|3-1
|2.6
|-6.9
|9
|Mingo Central (Matewan)
|2-1
|2.6
|-3.7
|10
|Wyoming East (New Richmond)
|1-2
|0.8
|7.2
|11
|Midland Trail (Hico)
|3-1
|0.6
|-8.0
|12
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston)
|1-3
|-1.0
|9.5
|13
|Roane County (Spencer)
|3-2
|-1.1
|-5.1
|14
|Ritchie County (Ellenboro)
|2-2
|-1.2
|-2.4
|15
|Clay County (Clay)
|2-3
|-1.4
|3.0
|16
|Notre Dame (Clarksburg)
|3-3
|-2.6
|-4.1
|17
|Braxton County (Sutton)
|4-3
|-4.0
|-7.2
|18
|WestSide (Clear Fork)
|2-3
|-5.6
|-1.8
|19
|Wirt County (Elizabeth)
|2-5
|-7.5
|-0.7
|20
|Summers County (Hinton)
|0-2
|-8.6
|6.6
|21
|Liberty (Glen Daniel)
|1-4
|-10.1
|-0.6
|22
|Buffalo
|0-5
|-11.9
|3.6
|23
|Petersburg
|0-6
|-14.1
|2.6
|24
|Frankfort (Ridgeley)
|0-5
|-14.2
|0.9
|25
|Moorefield
|0-5
|-15.6
|-1.4
Class A:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|Greater Beckley Christian (Prosperity)
|6-0
|23.6
|9.3
|2
|Tygarts Valley (Mill Creek)
|5-0
|14.5
|-1.4
|3
|James Monroe (Lindside)
|5-1
|12.5
|2.5
|4
|Greenbrier West (Charmco)
|4-0
|9.5
|-7.2
|5
|Webster County (Upper Glade)
|3-1
|9.3
|2.7
|6
|Man
|4-1
|8.9
|-1.2
|7
|Sherman (Seth)
|5-1
|7.0
|-4.9
|8
|Tucker County (Hambleton)
|4-1
|6.1
|-3.8
|9
|Tug Valley (Williamson)
|3-1
|5.9
|-0.9
|10
|Harman
|6-1
|5.0
|-7.9
|11
|Mount View (Welch)
|2-2
|4.2
|3.9
|12
|East Hardy (Baker)
|3-2
|2.6
|-0.8
|13
|Pendleton County (Franklin)
|2-2
|0.6
|1.4
|14
|River View (Bradshaw)
|3-2
|-1.8
|-5.0
|15
|Richwood
|1-2
|-3.3
|1.0
|16
|Hannan (Ashton)
|1-1
|-3.4
|-2.8
|17
|Pocahontas County (Dunmore)
|2-4
|-5.5
|-0.2
|18
|Wood County Christian (Williamstown)
|1-3
|-6.9
|2.3
|19
|Meadow Bridge
|1-4
|-7.3
|4.0
|20
|Tolsia (Fort Gay)
|0-6
|-9.1
|8.3
|21
|Union (Mount Storm)
|1-4
|-9.8
|-1.0
|22
|Doddridge County (West Union)
|2-3
|-10.3
|-7.1
|23
|Gilmer County (Glenville)
|1-3
|-10.3
|-3.8
|24
|Van
|1-3
|-12.8
|-6.7
|25
|Montcalm
|0-3
|-13.0
|1.4
These are the girls’ rankings, according to MaxPreps (updated 12/30):
Class AAAA:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|Huntington
|6-0
|23.9
|7.9
|2
|Morgantown
|7-0
|18.4
|1.7
|3
|Greenbrier East (Lewisburg)
|6-0
|15.9
|-1.0
|4
|Buckhannon-Upshur (Buckhannon)
|6-0
|15.8
|-0.7
|5
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling)
|7-1
|15.6
|2.3
|6
|Princeton
|7-1
|14.4
|1.3
|7
|Cabell Midland (Ona)
|6-2
|12.8
|3.8
|8
|Washington (Charles Town)
|5-0
|11.7
|-2.6
|9
|Capital (Charleston)
|4-2
|11.6
|7.0
|10
|Parkersburg
|4-3
|10.6
|9.8
|11
|University (Morgantown)
|2-3
|7.8
|14.0
|12
|Parkersburg South (Parkersburg)
|3-3
|6.6
|8.6
|13
|St. Albans
|2-2
|6.3
|7.5
|14
|Preston (Kingwood)
|3-3
|5.9
|6.8
|15
|George Washington (Charleston)
|2-2
|5.9
|8.2
|16
|Spring Valley (Huntington)
|2-2
|5.8
|6.3
|17
|Oak Hill
|4-3
|5.5
|4.7
|18
|Woodrow Wilson (Beckley)
|3-4
|5.4
|8.8
|19
|South Charleston
|3-2
|2.1
|-0.6
|20
|John Marshall (Glen Dale)
|4-4
|1.6
|1.4
|21
|Hurricane
|3-3
|1.4
|1.9
|22
|Hedgesville
|1-3
|0.0
|9.3
|23
|Spring Mills (Martinsburg)
|1-6
|-0.8
|11.3
|24
|Bridgeport
|1-4
|-1.2
|9.7
|25
|Musselman (Inwood)
|1-5
|-2.8
|9.7
Class AAA:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|Fairmont Senior (Fairmont)
|8-0
|18.1
|0.4
|2
|North Marion (Farmington)
|5-0
|15.2
|-1.7
|3
|Logan
|8-0
|13.4
|-4.4
|4
|Philip Barbour (Philippi)
|3-1
|11.2
|5.4
|5
|Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg)
|4-1
|9.6
|2.3
|6
|East Fairmont (Fairmont)
|5-1
|9.5
|-0.8
|7
|Nitro
|4-1
|8.4
|-0.8
|8
|Ripley
|5-2
|6.5
|-1.6
|9
|Keyser
|4-2
|6.0
|-1.1
|10
|Shady Spring
|4-2
|5.0
|-1.0
|11
|Wayne
|3-1
|4.4
|-5.6
|12
|PikeView (Princeton)
|4-3
|2.8
|-0.3
|13
|Berkeley Springs
|1-1
|1.5
|3.1
|14
|Elkins
|2-3
|0.9
|3.8
|15
|Liberty (Clarksburg)
|6-3
|0.1
|-6.4
|16
|Sissonville (Charleston)
|3-3
|-0.8
|0.3
|17
|Lewis County (Weston)
|2-6
|-1.5
|8.8
|18
|Winfield
|2-2
|-2.6
|-3.4
|19
|Hoover (Clendenin)
|3-4
|-3.6
|-2.8
|20
|Lincoln County (Hamlin)
|3-4
|-4.4
|-2.6
|21
|Nicholas County (Summersville)
|2-3
|-4.9
|-1.0
|22
|Hampshire (Romney)
|1-5
|-5.2
|5.4
|23
|Grafton
|2-5
|-6.1
|0.6
|24
|Lincoln (Shinnston)
|1-5
|-7.5
|3.2
|25
|Weir (Weirton)
|1-8
|-11.1
|3.1
Class AA:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|Parkersburg Catholic (Parkersburg)
|7-0
|20.2
|3.0
|2
|Petersburg
|6-0
|15.9
|-0.8
|3
|Frankfort (Ridgeley)
|6-0
|14.6
|-1.8
|4
|Wyoming East (New Richmond)
|4-1
|14.4
|6.1
|5
|St. Marys
|5-2
|11.4
|5.7
|6
|Ritchie County (Ellenboro)
|5-2
|10.5
|3.4
|7
|Summers County (Hinton)
|5-2
|6.3
|-0.3
|8
|Mingo Central (Matewan)
|6-1
|5.2
|-7.3
|9
|South Harrison (Lost Creek)
|2-1
|3.5
|0.2
|10
|Trinity Christian (Morgantown)
|5-2
|1.6
|-7.0
|11
|Ravenswood
|3-3
|0.4
|0.9
|12
|Roane County (Spencer)
|4-3
|-2.0
|-5.6
|13
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston)
|2-2
|-2.1
|-3.8
|14
|Williamstown
|1-2
|-2.3
|1.4
|15
|Midland Trail (Hico)
|4-2
|-2.5
|-9.5
|16
|Magnolia (New Martinsville)
|1-6
|-4.9
|8.8
|17
|Moorefield
|1-3
|-5.3
|4.5
|18
|Wirt County (Elizabeth)
|1-3
|-5.5
|3.1
|19
|Wheeling Central Catholic (Wheeling)
|2-6
|-5.9
|2.6
|20
|Bluefield
|2-7
|-6.3
|4.1
|21
|Clay County (Clay)
|0-3
|-7.7
|9.7
|22
|Chapmanville Regional (Chapmanville)
|1-4
|-11.3
|-1.5
|23
|Poca
|0-3
|-11.5
|4.7
|24
|WestSide (Clear Fork)
|1-7
|-12.9
|-0.1
|25
|Buffalo
|0-2
|-13.7
|-3.2
Class A:
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|1
|Gilmer County (Glenville)
|7-0
|22.4
|5.9
|2
|Cameron
|6-1
|13.8
|2.3
|3
|Tolsia (Fort Gay)
|6-0
|12.0
|-3.9
|4
|Doddridge County (West Union)
|5-1
|8.8
|-2.1
|5
|Tucker County (Hambleton)
|6-2
|8.4
|1.0
|6
|Clay-Battelle (Blacksville)
|4-0
|7.8
|-9.0
|7
|Calhoun (Mt. Zion)
|2-3
|5.5
|9.2
|8
|Webster County (Upper Glade)
|2-1
|4.7
|-1.5
|9
|Union (Mount Storm)
|4-2
|3.4
|-2.8
|10
|Pendleton County (Franklin)
|3-3
|1.4
|1.9
|11
|River View (Bradshaw)
|4-3
|1.2
|-3.2
|12
|Tyler (Sistersville)
|4-3
|1.2
|-0.5
|13
|Hundred
|4-3
|0.9
|-2.2
|14
|Pocahontas County (Dunmore)
|5-3
|-3.9
|-9.8
|15
|Valley (Pine Grove)
|2-3
|-5.1
|-1.7
|16
|James Monroe (Lindside)
|2-5
|-5.2
|0.4
|17
|Wood County Christian (Williamstown)
|3-3
|-5.5
|-6.9
|18
|Tygarts Valley (Mill Creek)
|2-3
|-5.7
|-3.8
|19
|Tug Valley (Williamson)
|0-3
|-7.7
|7.6
|20
|East Hardy (Baker)
|2-7
|-8.4
|0.5
|21
|Van
|3-4
|-9.4
|-9.2
|22
|Montcalm
|2-3
|-9.7
|-7.0
|23
|Greenbrier West (Charmco)
|2-5
|-11.3
|-4.3
|24
|Sherman (Seth)
|1-4
|-11.8
|-3.3
|25
|Greater Beckley Christian (Prosperity)
|0-4
|-14.5
|1.9