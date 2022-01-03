First regular season high school basketball rankings

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has brought the state to its worst escalation of reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

The governor says the number of new cases reported last week, 29,955 new cases, is twice the number of new cases reported the week prior. He adds the state has never seen an escalation as large as the one they are seeing right now with Omicron. The total is also the second-highest week of new cases reported since the start of the pandemic, following only the week of Aug. 30, when the Delta variant was at its peak.