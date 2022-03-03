HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 224 matches later, the quarterfinal round is set in the WVSSAC state wrestling tournament. Wrestlers from all over West Virginia are gunning for one thing: Becoming a state champion.

Point Pleasant dominated in the A-AA bracket, sending 12 wrestlers into the quarterfinals. Wrestlers from Herbert Hoover, Man and Ravenswood also advanced.

In the AAA bracket Hurricane, St. Albans, Cabell Midland, South Charleston, George Washington, Riverside and local team Huntington were also represented.

Click on the slideshow for the updated brackets.