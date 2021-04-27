First time since ’99 Nitro wins regionals, punches ticket to state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tonight, another team has punched their ticket to the West Virginia state high school basketball tournament; and they made history doing it.

For the first time in 22 years, the Nitro Wildcats won regionals and will head to the state tournament.

The Wildcats hosted Lincoln County, and it was a close game up until halftime; the score 21-26.

But the third quarter broke it open for Nitro; they went on a run, while holding the Panthers to just 5 points until midway through the fourth.

Nitro ended up winning this one big, the final 53-34.

