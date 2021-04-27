Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

First time since ’99 Nitro wins regionals, punches ticket to state

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tonight, another team has punched their ticket to the West Virginia state high school basketball tournament; and they made history doing it.

For the first time in 22 years, the Nitro Wildcats won regionals and will head to the state tournament.

The Wildcats hosted Lincoln County, and it was a close game up until halftime; the score 21-26.

But the third quarter broke it open for Nitro; they went on a run, while holding the Panthers to just 5 points until midway through the fourth.

Nitro ended up winning this one big, the final 53-34.

Watch highlights above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter