ONA, WV (WOWK) – Former Cabell Midland football star Jakob Caudill has been hospitalized following a fall on July 4th.

According to the GoFundMe page, Caudill suffered a brain injury and is currently in an induced coma. An update Thursday said he is in stable condition. The page has raised nearly $20,000 in two days.

A 2021 graduate of Cabell Midland, Caudill earned all-state honors his senior season. Highway 55 restaurant in Barboursville will hold a fundraising event for the family Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.