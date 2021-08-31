Former Capital High football player lands spot on NFL roster

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Capital Cougar landed a spot on the Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster.

Dorian Etheridge was a huge playmaker at Capital; you can watch a highlight above from Etheridge’s 75-yard touchdown run in their 2016 playoff game against Jefferson.

After Capital, he went on to play at Louisville, earning the ESPN Freshman All-American honor.

He then decided to forego his final year of eligibility this year at Louisville, to enter the 2021 draft.

And it clearly paid off, as it was announced today he made the cut for the Falcons!

Atlanta hosts the Eagles on September 12th for their season opener.