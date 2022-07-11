MAN, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has produced some serious basketball talent over the years. Former Man Hillbilly Austin Ball is another star that will be heading to the next level.

The rising senior has made a name for himself on the summer circuit, grabbing some nice scholarship offers in the process. In the past month, George Mason, Akron, Bowling Green, Richmond, James Madison, Towson and Coastal Carolina have offered the 6-foot-seven-inch star.

It’s been crazy, I will say that. It’s been a hectic couple of weeks. I think after the first live event with my high school team it kind of picked up and then the second one when I had that really outstanding show out at Dematha [Maryland] it really just took off,” Ball said.

With many offers over the past few weeks, Ball is looking for the right place for him.

“I look for fit. I look for a place where I’m going to be a great fit, a great asset to that team,” he said. “I look for a family bond you know, like a connection with the coaches and teammates that makes me feel like I’m home.”

Ball transferred from Man to The Miller School at Abermarle in Charlottesville, Va. before his junior season. He won a Class A state championship with the Hillbillies in 2021, but said that the change was need to take his game to the next level.