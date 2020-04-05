Former Marshall Baseball Star Corey Bird Staying Ready for MLB Opportunity During COVID19

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Herd Baseball fans remember watching and rooting for Corey Bird, who was one of the best players in program history.

“Marshall helped me tremendously develop my body physically and develop my game offensively and defensively.”

From Marshall, the Herbert Hoover product was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2016 and has been in Miami’s Minor League system ever since.

The Charleston native is trying to achieve his dream of cracking an MLB roster, reaching as high as AA Jacksonville last year.

“It’s time to produce and show what I have to help my team win games so I can get to AAA and hopefully the big leagues one day, Bird said.”

Last season in 95 games with the Jumbo Shrimp — he posted 69 Hits, 3 Home Runs, and 29 RBI, but his favorite memory was launching a Grand Slam to give Jacksonville an 8-2 win over Mississippi.

The 1-2, the slider is swung on and crushed, high deep to right field and this one is gone Corey Bird with a grand slam homer has doubled Jacksonville’s lead its now 8-nothing jumbo shrimp bottom of the 5th.

The most bizarre thing about the COVID-19 outbreak for the outfielder is at this point, He’s still unsure of where he will play, even when things return to normal.

“My mom was actually asking me this morning, she thought aaa based on what she was reading, you have no idea where you’re going to end up, you just try and go to spring training with your body in shape and your baseball skills up to par where they were last year and do your best to try and make a team and help your team win, Bird said.”

