Former Marshall Basketball Star Ready To Make Coaching Debut

Saint Albans, W. Va (WOWK) — Following an 11-12 season, Saint Albans girls basketball now gets a fresh start and a new coach.

Former Marshall women’s hoops standout Shayna Gore was named the Red Dragons Head Coach this off-season. The 22-year-old will make her coaching debut Thursday December 5th when the team opens the 2019 season at Winfield.

The Logan native is now wearing the whistle, holding clipboard, and calling the shots for Saint Albans.

Gore became just the third player in Marshall program history to score over 2000 points. She then converted her on-court success in Huntington into a professional opportunity in Spain.

But now, she’s back in the Mountain State and ready to take on a new opportunity.

Gore says that after 30 practices, the passion she has for coaching now matches her passion for playing.

“At first, I kind of expected my girls to play like me so it was different,” said Gore. “I thought that playing and coaching was going to be different but it’s the same. I love coaching now just as much as I love playing.”