Former Marshall coach named interim head coach of Virginia Tech

Previous Marshall football co-defensive coordinator J.C. Price has been named the interim head coach of Virginia Tech football.

Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock announced today that Justin Fuente is out as head coach, and named Price to fill that roll for Virginia Tech’s last two regular season games.

Price spent nine seasons with the Thundering Herd; he was hired in March of 2012 and helped mold defensive linemen like Esaias Carpenter.

“It was pretty cool,” said Carpenter. “It’s a tough situation because a coach got fired, but it’s good that he’s the interim head coach and hopefully it stays that way for the foreseeable future. But I’m happy for him.”

