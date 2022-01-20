Former Marshall offensive coordinator lands in Memphis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has been hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Memphis.

Cramsey was the only coach left from the Doc Holliday era.

He spent four years as Marshall’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

As per his bio on Marshall Football’s website:

In 2020, he mentored quarterback Grant Wells, who earned Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year honor. The first team All-Conference signal-caller was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week three times last season and was the Manning Award National QB of the Week following his 363-yard, 5 TD performance vs. Middle Tennessee. Wells completed 61 percent of his passes for league-bests of 2,091 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. His 18 TD passes ranked third among the FBS freshmen and he placed second in the conference in total offense at 226.5 yards per game.

In 2019, his offensive unit was one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the Group of Five, resulting in running back Brenden Knox being named Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player after amassing 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

In his first season, he mentored redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green, who had one of the best statistical seasons by a Marshall QB in his first collegiate action. Green completed 187 passes on 330 attempts for 2,459 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Georgia native, who was the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year, ranked third in program history for completions by a freshman QB, third in attempts, second in passing yards and tied for second in passing touchdowns.

Cramsey came to Huntington from Sam Houston State University where he served in the same capacity during the 2017 season. That year, the Bearkats led the nation (FCS) in scoring offense (43.3), passing offense (362.7), total offense (538.1) and first downs (365). He coached quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, who was named the Walter Payton Award winner (top offensive player in FCS), ADA Offensive Player of the year and a consensus all-American. In all, SHSU’s offense boasted eight all-Southland Conference players, including the league’s Offensive Player of the Year (wide receiver Davion Davis).

Cramsey has been an offensive coordinator for each of the past nine seasons (also Nevada-2016, Montana State-2013-15, FIU-2012 and New Hampshire-2009-11) and has coached quarterbacks for the last 10 (also the 2008 season at UNH). He started as the Wildcats’ tight ends/fullbacks coach in 2003 and coached three seasons before moving to running backs in 2006 and 2007.

He began his coaching career as a high school assistant for two years following a four-year career (1994-97) at New Hampshire as a quarterback/longsnapper.