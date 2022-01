BLACKSBURG, VA (WOWK) – Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells announced on Twitter Thursday that he is committing to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season.

The Charleston native spent the past two seasons as the Herd signal caller, finishing 2021 with 3,532 yards and threw for 16 touchdowns. Wells earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors in 2017.

The move to Blacksburg reunites Wells with J.C. Price, Virginia Tech’s interim head coach. Price previously spent nine seasons at Marshall.