CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson signed a four-year, $3.7 million deal, with a $77K signing bonus, to the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend.

Johnson attended rookie mini camp, and came out of it with a deal in hand.

We interviewed Johnson ahead of camp, you can find that here.

Johnson posted big numbers at his Pro Day, including a 42 inch vertical jump and a 4.36 forty.

In his time with the Thundering Herd, he became the fifth-leading tackler with 67 stops. In his final season, he tallied five pass breakups, two interceptions, and two and a half tackles for loss. He was also named honorable mention All-Conference.