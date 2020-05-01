Former Marshall & South Charleston Football Player Blake Brooks Passes Away at 29

Charleston native and Marshall Football standout Blake Brooks has died at age 29.

Brooks played for South Charleston High School under Black Eagles Head Coach Donnie Mays.

Brooks won a pair of state championships at South Charleston winning back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009.

Mays tweeted out, “Blake was fun to coach and you could always coach him hard. He always took his aggression out on his opponents and I know they didn’t have an answer for him. He was a gentle giant to those who were close to him and had a laugh that made you smile when you heard it. #RIP52“

Upon finding out the news, Marshall Head Football Coach Doc Holliday tweeted out, “I am so sad to learn of the passing of former @HerdFB player Blake Brooks. He was a great player with a bright smile and an infectious personality. You couldn’t have a bad day around him. We’ll miss you, 52. #WeAreMarshall“